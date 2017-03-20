Daybreak Delights: Rocky Ford Tart

Chef David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services shows us how to make a Rocky Ford Tart and tells us about AG day at the State Capitol.
Rocky Ford Tart
White Chocolate Ginger Breton
What you Need
5 cups All-Purpose Flour
4 1/2 teaspoons Baking Soda
1 teaspoon course salt
2 Tablespoon ground ginger
1 teaspoon ground allspice
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
3 sticks unsalted butter, room temperature
1 cup packed light-brown sugar
1 cup granulated sugar
12 tablespoons molasses
2 large eggs
2 cups White chocolate chunks
Plus sanding sugar for coating (start with 1 cup but you will need more)
What to Do
Preheat oven to 350 degrees, with racks in upper and lower thirds. Line two
baking sheets with parchment paper; set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk
together flour, baking soda, salt, ginger, allspice, and pepper.
With and electric mixer cream butter, brown sugar, and the granulated sugar
until light and fluffy. Beat in molasses and egg. With mixer on low, gradually
beat in flour mixture until just combined add white chocolate chunks.
Using a 4 ounce ice cream scoop scoop out level scoops of dough. Place sanding sugar in a bowl.
Roll dough balls in sugar to coat all over; place at least 4 inches apart on parchment lined baking sheet. Do not flatten dough balls prior to baking.
Bake until flattened out and cracks appear but do not over cook, rotating
sheets halfway through, 16 to 18 minutes. Cool cookies on a wire rack.
Orange-Vanilla Cream
What you Need
2 egg yolks
2 Tablespoons Cornstarch
1 cup Whole Milk
1 Teaspoon Grand Marnier
zest of 1/2 Orange
What to Do
Combine all ingredients in a sauce pan and whisk continuously. Once mixture is thickened remove from heat and strain. Set-aside and allow to cool.
Roasted Cantaloupe
What you Need
1/2 Rocky Ford Cantaloupe, cut into 1/3 inch dice
2 Tablespoons Sugar
What to Do
Preheat oven to 425 degrees
toss sugar and cantaloupe in a bowl and pour out onto a parchment lined baking sheet
Bake for 20 minutes, cantaloupe will be tender.
To serve: Add cream to the Breton, and top with roasted Cantaloupe, and garnish with fresh mint