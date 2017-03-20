Daybreak Delights: Rocky Ford Tart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services shows us how to make a Rocky Ford Tart and tells us about AG day at the State Capitol.

Rocky Ford Tart

White Chocolate Ginger Breton

What you Need

5 cups All-Purpose Flour

4 1/2 teaspoons Baking Soda

1 teaspoon course salt

2 Tablespoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground allspice

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

3 sticks unsalted butter, room temperature

1 cup packed light-brown sugar

1 cup granulated sugar

12 tablespoons molasses

2 large eggs

2 cups White chocolate chunks

Plus sanding sugar for coating (start with 1 cup but you will need more)

What to Do

Preheat oven to 350 degrees, with racks in upper and lower thirds. Line two

baking sheets with parchment paper; set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk

together flour, baking soda, salt, ginger, allspice, and pepper.

With and electric mixer cream butter, brown sugar, and the granulated sugar

until light and fluffy. Beat in molasses and egg. With mixer on low, gradually

beat in flour mixture until just combined add white chocolate chunks.

Using a 4 ounce ice cream scoop scoop out level scoops of dough. Place sanding sugar in a bowl.

Roll dough balls in sugar to coat all over; place at least 4 inches apart on parchment lined baking sheet. Do not flatten dough balls prior to baking.

Bake until flattened out and cracks appear but do not over cook, rotating

sheets halfway through, 16 to 18 minutes. Cool cookies on a wire rack.

Orange-Vanilla Cream

What you Need

2 egg yolks

2 Tablespoons Cornstarch

1 cup Whole Milk

1 Teaspoon Grand Marnier

zest of 1/2 Orange

What to Do

Combine all ingredients in a sauce pan and whisk continuously. Once mixture is thickened remove from heat and strain. Set-aside and allow to cool.

Roasted Cantaloupe

What you Need

1/2 Rocky Ford Cantaloupe, cut into 1/3 inch dice

2 Tablespoons Sugar

What to Do

Preheat oven to 425 degrees

toss sugar and cantaloupe in a bowl and pour out onto a parchment lined baking sheet

Bake for 20 minutes, cantaloupe will be tender.

To serve: Add cream to the Breton, and top with roasted Cantaloupe, and garnish with fresh mint