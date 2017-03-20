× CSU Season Ends With NIT Loss

Colorado State’s post season is over, falling to Cal St. Bakersfield 81-63 late Monday night in the second round of the NIT.

The Rams struggled out of the gate, down 13-2 to start the game and down 20 at the half. Same story in the second as sloppy and sluggish play plagued CSU all night, shooting just 34% from the field.

Clavell finishes the game with 21 points and 8 rebounds. Nixon posted 15 points in the game.

The Rams finish with a record of 24-12, second in the Mountain West.