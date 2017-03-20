She's a Silver Medalist Swimmer from the 2016 Paralympic Summer Games in Rio, and now she's got her sights set on the 2020 Summer Olympics. Sophia Herzog turned 20 years old Today! Her hometown of Fairplay, Colorado, is so proud of their swimming champion, they've created an official Sophia Herzog Day to honor her on October 3rd. Right now, she's training 6 days a week at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs to go for the GOLD in Tokyo!
Colorado’s Best Kid – Silver Medalist Sophia Herzog
-
Colorado’s Best Kid: Champion Twirler Jordan Yonce
-
Usain Bolt stripped of Olympic gold after teammate fails doping test
-
Update Your Wardrobe with Robert Matthew Hand Bags
-
Lindsey Vonn on Copper Mountain injury: ‘hardest recovery of my career’
-
Skiing’s new queen Mikaela Shiffrin of Vail has strong support team
-
-
Prison-trained puppy helps little girl overcome anxiety
-
H&R Block’s Advice for Filing Your Taxes
-
Amazing Gowns and Service – The Little White Dress Bridal Shop
-
Slim Down Without Surgery
-
National Kidney Foundation awards grant to local dietitian
-
-
Get Dancing This Valentine’s Day
-
Being on a jury
-
Oklahoma father writes tribute to wife who is carrying baby without a brain to term