Colorado’s Best Kid – Silver Medalist Sophia Herzog

She's a Silver Medalist Swimmer from the 2016 Paralympic Summer Games in Rio, and now she's got her sights set on the 2020 Summer Olympics. Sophia Herzog turned 20 years old Today! Her hometown of Fairplay, Colorado, is so proud of their swimming champion, they've created an official Sophia Herzog Day to honor her on October 3rd. Right now, she's training 6 days a week at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs to go for the GOLD in Tokyo!

You can follow @SophiaHerzog on Twitter and Instagram.