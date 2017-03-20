Colorado Springs middle school teacher dies in skiing accident on Pikes Peak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- A middle school teacher from Colorado Springs died Sunday in a skiing accident at the top of Pikes Peak, KRDO reported.

Rachel Dewey, 48, was a social studies teacher at Banning Lewis Ranch Academy.

"The victim was skiing with her husband and her three teenage boys when she fell approximately 1,000 feet to her death," Teller County Sheriff's Office Cmdr. Mark Morlock said.

Dewey lost control near the bottom of the Little Italy Couloir trail run, which is labeled as difficult and black diamond, near Glen Cove at about 11,500 feet, the sheriff's office said.

"Were told that the victim and the entire family were all experienced skiers. It's a very unfortunate, tragic accident," Morlock said.

CPR was performed by family members, but Dewey was dead when paramedics arrived, Morlock said.