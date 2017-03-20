College student goes viral with his dating resume

EAST LANSING, Mich. – A Michigan State University student has gone viral with his unique way of finding dates.

21-year-old Joey Adams decided to make a “dating resume” after he was denied by an “absolutely gorgeous girl” who asked him if he had one she could view.

“At the beginning of the semester I was in one of the MSU cafeterias and saw this absolutely gorgeous girl. We started making small talk and I worked up the courage to ask her on a date,” Adams wrote.

“She asked if I had a dating resume that she could look at, and when I said no (like any normal person would) she told me no,” Adams said. “So afterward I decided to make one, so if it ever came up again I could use it in my favor.”

Adams’ resume starts out normally listing things like his education and work experience.

But then he gets into his skills such as “crying during ‘Marley and Me’” and “acting like a dad in public.”

He even breaks down how he spends his time which includes “running dog’s Instagram and Facebook” as well as the “academic grind.”

The post started going viral after a friend tagged Adams in a post in the class Facebook group in which a girl was looking for someone to be her roommate’s formal date, BuzzFeed reports.

UNREAL EFFORT BY THIS KID 12/10 RESUME pic.twitter.com/TlzfF0FV9y — Simone Campbell (@simonecampbelll) March 15, 2017

Adams took advantage of it and said, “I have been waiting for this moment.”

Someone screenshotted the exchange and it went viral.

However, Adams did not get the date with the friend.

“Ashley informed me that the mysterious suitor has since asked another guy to formal,” Adams told BuzzFeed. “I never actually talked with the girl who originally needed a date, just Ashley who originally made the Facebook post.”

Turns out it’s working though, Adams has since had a lot of offers for dates.

“A lot of girls have contacted me since,” Adams said. “I’ve gotten a few texts asking me to other formals/wedding dates, so this wasn’t a lost cause.”