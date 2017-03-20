City plans traffic light for busy Denver intersection after several serious crashes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- After two serious crashes involving motorcycles in the past two days, something may finally change at the intersection of East 5th Avenue and Lincoln heading into downtown Denver.

On Saturday morning, a motorcyclist was killed and on Monday morning a motorcyclist was injured after a collision with a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle then crashed into the FOX31/KWGN building on the northeast corner of the intersection. She was not injured.

"That's very concerning for us when we start to see these accident pictures as they come to the surface," Heather Burke of Denver Public Works said.

There have been 19 accidents in or around this intersection in the last year alone, according to latest numbers from Denver police and that doesn't count several other crashes at the adjacent 5th and Broadway intersection.

"I've seen the coroner out here now a minimum of three times," Marty Levine of the Baker Broadway Business Merchants Association said.

Levine says business owners like him have been asking the city for several years to do something on this stretch of Lincoln.

"It's like a race track and as we've seen now that it cost another life," Levine said.

As the accidents continued, Denver Public Works asked for and finally got money to install a traffic light at the intersection, as well as 5th and Broadway.

But not until November.

After the recent crashes, police and engineers will see if they can speed that up.

"They're going to come out here take a look at the intersection and see what kind of short term improvements can be made in the meantime," Burke said.