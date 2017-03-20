Celebrating National Ravioli Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIO Tuscan Grille will be celebrating with a special promotion for guests who can buy one ravioli dish, and take one ravioli dish home for free!

Ravioli: a food revered by Tuscans for centuries. To celebrate this delicious dish, BRIO Tuscan Grille locations at Park Meadows in Lone Tree and Cherry Creek Mall in Denver are honoring National Ravioli Day on March 20 with buy one ravioli dish, take one ravioli dish home for free while supplies last.

The promotion includes two delectable ravioli dishes:

Ravioli Di Bello : Portobello ravioli, crimini mushrooms, grape tomatoes, Parmesan, thyme, champagne brown butter sauce ($12.95 at lunch; $15.95 at dinner)

: Portobello ravioli, crimini mushrooms, grape tomatoes, Parmesan, thyme, champagne brown butter sauce ($12.95 at lunch; $15.95 at dinner) Lobster & Black Pepper Shrimp Ravioli: Spicy black pepper cream, spinach, grape tomatoes; ($19.95 at lunch; $22.95 at dinner)

Ingredients

¼ C Vodka

4 oz. Marinara Sauce

4 oz. Heavy Cream

4 oz. Lobster Stock

4 oz. Grape Tomatoes, halved

¼ lb Shrimp, peeled and chopped

2 TBSP Butter, unsalted

Salt and Pepper to taste

1 lb Lobster Ravioli

2 TBSP Bread Crumbs, toasted

Method

In a saucepan, heat vodka, flame to burn off alcohol. Add marinara sauce, heavy cream, lobster stock and grape tomatoes, heat through. Add shrimp and heat until cooked (shrimp will turn pink). Add butter, salt & pepper to taste. In a separate pot, cook Ravioli according to package directions. Drain and add to saucepan. Coat ravioli with sauce. Divide onto serving plates and sprinkle with bread crumbs.