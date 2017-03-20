Capone controversy leads to invitation to see real wolf dogs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. -- Wednesday cannot come soon enough for a family who is expected to pick up their dog held by the Aurora Animal Shelter over concerns it's part wolf.

The Abbato family from Aurora tells us a DNA test has come back showing Capone has zero markers for a wolf.

The controversy led to an invitation for Problem Solvers to see real wolf dogs.

So, we traveled to the mountains west of Denver to see the Oden family.

They have owned wolf dogs for five years. They have also sold several litters to people across the country.

They wanted us to see wolf-hybrids for ourselves--to show they’re not the big, bad wolves some governments make them out to be.

"This is our home. This is our dogs' yard," said Pam Oden, with Zion’s Den.

But these dogs, in cities like Aurora, are considered exotic--and therefore illegal.

“I don’t really consider these guys exotic. But that's what they are considered is exotic animals," she says.

They are wolf dogs.

The Odens have seven of them--a mother and father and their offspring.

"My dogs, I consider them upper- mid-content. Zion is 70 percent wolf. Audubon about 80 percent," Oden said. And the rest--is dog, Alaskan Malamute.

"Really, I think that that’s one of the things I try to do, is they've gotten a bad rap. You know, they really have. They can be the sweetest, nicest, most loving pets," Oden said.

But that can be the opposite impression some have of the animals--like Aurora--which bans them.

"I'm not sure I necessarily believe in bans, but I believe more in common sense," says Oden.

She says governments should focus on a dog's temperament.

Aurora has been holding what it thought was a wolf-hybrid, after he jumped his family's fence nearly five weeks ago.

But his family expects the shelter will now release him, since a DNA test shows he is not part wolf.

"I don’t think that these dogs are for everyone. But I think they are for more people than they think they are," says Oden.

She says the animals need room to roam, plenty of attention from their owners, and socialization-- especially when they’re puppies.

Oden says it all comes down to how you raise them.

"If you are aggressive to that dog , he will be aggressive to you and everyone around it," Oden said.

These pets are relaxed, content and loyal.

Though the puppies who are not quite ready to venture in public, do take on one wolf trait--avoiding people.

Oh, and one more wolf trait.

"We don't bark. We howl," says Oden.

The city of Aurora says it amended its wild, exotic or dangerous animal ordinance in 2002 to add language specific for hybrid animals because of public safety reasons.

The city of Denver says it has a similar ordinance--but it does not specify hybrids.