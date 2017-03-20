Body of Thornton man found in Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — The body of a 39-year-old Thornton man was found in the Longs Peak area on Sunday afternoon, Rocky Mountain National Park officials said.

The man was winter mountaineering with two other men when they left the Longs Peak trailhead at 2:30 a.m. Saturday with the intent to summit the popular 14,259-foot mountain.

The man decided to descend and return to the trailhead on his own, and was last seen at the top of The Loft about 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

When the other two men returned to the trailhead later Saturday, the third man’s vehicle was still in the parking area. The two men contacted park rangers at 6:15 p.m. to report the man was overdue.

A search began Sunday morning and his body was found halfway up The Loft. The body was recovered by a long line helicopter operated and taken to the Boulder County Coroner’s Office.

An investigation into the man’s death is ongoing.