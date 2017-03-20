Best Fries In America-North County in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Best Fries In America-#12 Spot North County in Colorado

There`s good news for Colorado! We`ve got some of the best fries in America.

The New York Post just came out with the list for the best french fries in America and the 12th spot went to 'North County' in Denver for their Carne Asada Fries.

They’re a heap of fries served nacho style, with an assortment of melted chesses, guacamole, salsa, mexican crema and grilled steak.

The top spot went to 'Breslin Bar and Dining Room' in New York for their “Thrice Cooked Chips.”

http://www.northcountydenver.com/