DENVER — A multivehicle crash involving an RTD bus temporarily closed eastbound Sixth Avenue on Monday morning.

The crash happened about 6:30 a.m. at Perry Street approaching Federal Boulevard.

Sixth Avenue was closed temporarily for officials to move the bus and crash scene. One lane of traffic reopened just before 7 a.m.

At least one person was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. It’s not known if there were any other injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.