A week of colorful sunrises & sunsets

DENVER – You may have noticed the vivid sunrises and sunsets over the last 7 days. Take a look at the gallery above.

I always like to say the shoulder seasons produce the most consistently colorful sunrises and sunsets. Why? It’s the result of a couple important factors.

First, the sun angle is lower during the shoulder seasons (rather than directly overhead), which means it must pass through more of the atmosphere and has a better chance of highlighting the bottom of existing cloud cover.

Second, average wind speeds are higher during the shoulder seasons and that tends to produce more frequent mountain-wave cloudiness across the Mountains and Front Range. Mountain wave-clouds are flatter clouds (think of a pancake) and grow horizontal to the ground rather than vertical. They are like a blank canvas for the rising/setting sun to highlight with the full spectrum of colors.