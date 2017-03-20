Watch live: Channel 2 News at 4 p.m.

A week of colorful sunrises & sunsets

DENVER – You may have noticed the vivid sunrises and sunsets over the last 7 days.  Take a look at the gallery above.

I always like to say the shoulder seasons produce the most consistently colorful sunrises and sunsets.  Why?  It’s the result of a couple important factors.

First, the sun angle is lower during the shoulder seasons (rather than directly overhead), which means it must pass through more of the atmosphere and has a better chance of highlighting the bottom of existing cloud cover.

Second, average wind speeds are higher during the shoulder seasons and that tends to produce more frequent mountain-wave cloudiness across the Mountains and Front Range.  Mountain wave-clouds are flatter clouds (think of a pancake) and grow horizontal to the ground rather than vertical.  They are like a blank canvas for the rising/setting sun to highlight with the full spectrum of colors.