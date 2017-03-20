7-year-old boy dies after falling during hike southwest of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 7-year-old boy died after falling while on a hike with his family on Friday southwest of Colorado Springs, FOX21 reports.

The boy, Kaivion Eleby, fell near Gold Camp Road, the Colorado Springs Police Department told the station.

The circumstances surrounding the fall and death have not been released.

“He was only 7, he was just starting his life,” Kaivion’s grandmother, Dinetric Cooper, told FOX21 at a vigil on Saturday. “He was learning things. He wanted to be fireman, he wanted to be a police officer. I mean everything.

The Power Ranger, everything, he wanted to be everything and I told him he could be anything he wanted to be and he believed me.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Eleby’s family.