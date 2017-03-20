40 years, countless books & one heck of a story!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- After spending the last 40 years as the Tattered Cover's head book buyer, Cathy Langer is about to write her final chapter.

Langer started working at the bookstore in 1977. Initially she was going to study law, until she learned about a job opening at the Tattered Cover. She interviewed with Joyce Meskis, who made the Tattered Cover what it is today.

"She [Joyce] said I would like to hire you but I need to see if you’ll commit to one year," Langer recalled. "And I remember taking a deep breath. My 22 year-old self was slightly horrified at the thought of committing to a year. But I did! And that was 40 years ago!"

Langer said it took two days on the job for her to realize it's what she wanted to do for the rest of her career.

Over the years she's met countless people who've stopped by the store, including a few celebrities.

"When we were one really huge store in Cherry Creek, Michael Jackson was in town and wanted to come to the store. He was a great lover of books and that was fun!" Langer said.

Sure, celebrities were fun to meet, but Langer said it's the regular customers she adored most.

"It’s just part of the cultural fabric of our community," Langer added.

Langer will wrap up her storybook career one year from now. Afterward she plans to travel, spend more time with her grandkids and of course, read.

