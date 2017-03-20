4-year-old boy dies after accidently hanging himself with hoodie in changing room

MANKATO, Minn. – A 4-year-old Minnesota boy died in a tragic changing room accident on Saturday.

KMSP reports that police responded to the Again Thrift store at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday night. The boy was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead from an accidental strangulation.

The boy’s hoodie became stuck on a coat hanger attached to the wall and he suffocated, WCCO reported.

“It appears at this time that he went into a changing room by himself, was gone for only a short period of time without direct supervision and ended up getting his hoodie stuck on a coat hanger and suffocated as a result of that,” Jeremy Clifton of the Mankato Department of Public Safety told KEYC-TV.

The incident remains under investigation, but police do not suspect foul play.

On a GoFundMe page, the family identified the boy as Ryu Pena. The family is asking for donations to help with funeral costs.