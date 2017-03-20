2 teens accused of spraying drive-thru workers with fire extinguishers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two teens accused of spraying drive-thru workers with fire extinguishers in Colorado Springs have been arrested and are facing multiple charges.

The teen are suspected of discharging large, portable fire extinguishers in six separate businesses on Sunday, according to police.

Police said the suspects first entered a business in the 4600 block of Rusina Road at little before 4:40 a.m., harassed employees and discharged the fire extinguishers.

While officers were investigating that report, the suspects hit five other businesses in the area, police said.

“Two employees working at a drive through window were sprayed directly with the fire extinguishers,” police stated.

Police arrested Trevor Rather, 19, and a 17-year-old accomplice during the follow up investigation.

Both suspects were arrested for multiple counts of harassment and theft, police said.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department confirmed the chemicals discharged from the two fire extinguishers that were used were not toxic or acutely harmful, according to investigators.