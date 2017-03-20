× 19-year-old arrested for murder of teens found dead in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 19-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of two teenagers in El Paso County.

Gustavo Marquez has been booked on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of kidnapping, and one count of child abuse resulting in death.

15-year-old Derek Benjamin Greer and 16-year-old Natalie Partida were found dead along the shoulder of Old Pueblo Road on March 12.

Their bodies were found by a man driving by around 8:45 a.m. on March 12.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666 or 719-520-7777.