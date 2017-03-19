More than 1,000 homes evacuated due to wildfire near Sunshine Canyon in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — More than 1,000 homes have been evacuated due to a wildfire burning near Sunshine Canyon in Boulder.

Evacuations in place for #SunshineFire – evac point is currently Boulder High. Please avoid Wonderland Lake – being used for water refill pic.twitter.com/jqVq50l0z8 — Boulder OEM (@BoulderOEM) March 19, 2017

The fire is burning near the Seven Hills subdivision and is believed to be 30-50 acres in size.

“The general evacuation perimeter is Poorman Road to the west; 4th Street in the City of Boulder to the east; Boulder Canyon Drive to the south; and Sunshine Canyon Drive to the north,” according to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management.

An emergency phone notification was sent to 1,031 homes within that general perimeter.

Working on getting a higher quality image. But this is the current fire perimeter. #SunshineFire pic.twitter.com/FHEGRZTL2z — Boulder OEM (@BoulderOEM) March 19, 2017

Residents forced to evacuate can go to the Boulder High School parking lot at 1604 Arapahoe Road.

Residents who need temporary shelter can go to the East Boulder Community Center at 5660 Sioux Drive.

Eight aircraft have been deployed to fight the fire, including a heavy air tanker, two Chinook helicopters and two Blackhawk helicopters.

So far there are no reports of any damage to homes or other buildings. There are no reports of any injuries.

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management a statement that said, in part:

“At 1:40 a.m., Boulder Regional Communications Center received a 911 call from a man who reported seeing flames visible on the side of the mountain near Sunshine Canyon and Timber Lane. Firefighters and deputies responded to the area and ordered residents to begin evacuating.”

