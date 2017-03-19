Illinois high school assigns prom dates randomly

FREEPORT, Ill. – A high school in Illinois is continuing their unusual prom tradition.

At Aquin High School instead of the students choosing their prom dates, they’re assigned dates at random, WREX reports.

It works by having the boys draw the names of girls at random in the library while the girls wait for them in the gym.

“I think most people are in disbelief and a lot of people say they would hate it,” Junior Class Adviser Michelle Gallagher told WREX. “But I think after they kind of hear the rest of the story and hear what goes into it I think a lot of people are actually intrigued by it.”

“It’s less of a date and more like something fun to do with your classmates.”

The school started the tradition in 1926 to make sure everyone had a prom date.