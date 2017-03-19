Denver metro area now in a ‘severe’ drought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTENNIAL, Colo. – After a few months of unusually dry and warm weather, Denver hit 80 degrees on its final day of winter.

Last week, the U.S. Drought Monitor showed the eastern half of Colorado in a “moderate drought”. There was one spot in a “severe drought” over Lincoln County and an “extreme drought” in far southeastern Colorado.

Now, just one week later, the drought monitor shows large areas over metro Denver and northern Colorado have also deteriorated into “serious drought” conditions. Drought, mixed with hot, windy weather and a low relative humidity is creating dangerous fire conditions across the front range.

“The fire season doesn’t care what month it is,” Eric Hurst, spokesman for South Metro Fire Rescue told FOX31.

Such extreme fire conditions changes the way fire departments deploy their resources. SMFR is now sending their brush trucks along on every call, even for paramedic calls, just in case.

“We know that the rate of spread today could be up to 150 feet per minute for a brush fire. We really need every second to get there and get ahead of it,” Hurst said.

They also are checking the weather conditions every two hours in order to give their firefighters accurate wind, temperature and relative humidity readings. Depending on the weather conditions, crews need to adapt their techniques.

“The flame height could actually be close to eight feet tall today, which is actually too tall for firefighters to attack at the head of the fire,” Hurst said. “We might have to take more of a defensive position when we go to a fire like that or be a little creative than a standard brush fire in normal conditions.”

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, SMFR was reporting a 90% Probability of Ignition in their fire protection district. That means that nine out of ten times an object that is on fire or a spark that lands in dry grass or other fire fuels will ignite. According to Hurst, those conditions are considered “extreme”.

Something as simple as a spark from a lawnmower can start a grass fire. If you see or start a brush fire, you are asked to call 911 immediately before attempting to extinguish it yourself.