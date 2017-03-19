Dairy Queen giving away free ice cream for a good cause

DENVER — Not only is Monday the first day of spring, but it is also Dairy Queen’s annual Free Cone Day.

“On the first day of spring, get your first taste of summer. Visit #FreeConeDay on Monday, March 20 for one free small vanilla cone,” the restaurant posted on Facebook.

The deal applies at participating, non-mall Dairy Queen and DQ Grill & Chill locations across America with a limit of one per customer.

During Free Cone Day, Dairy Queen will be accepting donations for the Children’s Miracle Network.

Dairy Queen has held the annual Free Cone Day for the past 32 years and has raised over $120 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in local communities.

In 2016 alone, DQ raised more than $200,000.