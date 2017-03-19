2 motorcyclists struck by vehicle on I-70 in Wheat Ridge

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. – 2 people on a motorcycle were taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on eastbound Interstate 70 near Robb Street on Sunday night, police said.

Wheat Ridge police originally reported the accident as a hit and run. However, police later said it was not a hit and run.

It was a single car and motorcycle crash that happened on eastbound I-70 around 8:15 p.m.

Two lanes of eastbound I-70 were closed in the area while police investigated. The lanes reopened around 9:50 p.m.

The conditions of the victims are unknown.