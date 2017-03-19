13-year-old Texas girl disappears during family vacation in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 13-year-old girl from Texas disappeared while vacationing with her family in Colorado Springs.

Adalie Rivera has been missing since the early morning of Friday, March 17, according to a statement released by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

The girl was staying with her family staying at the Quality Inn Colorado Springs Airport hotel on Aerotech Drive, according to investigators. She has no money and no friends in the area.

She is about 5-feet-tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair, but recently added peroxide to lighten its color and maroon highlights. She has a number of light coffee colored birthmarks located on her arms, legs, back and neck.

She may have been wearing a short sleeve navy blue t-shirt, medium blue denim jeans, red, black and white Nike sneakers and a neon yellow bracelet on her right wrist.

Anyone with information should call Colorado Springs Police at 719.444.7000.