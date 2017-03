“Wellness” is recalling its 95-percent beef canned dog food because the product may contain elevated levels of the beef thyroid hormone which the company says could affect a dog’s metabolism.

Wellness is recalling the 13-point-two ounce cans with best-by dates:

Feb. 20, 2019



August 29, 2019



August 30, 2019

Best-by dates are on the bottom of the cans.