Watch Live: Handlers describe giraffe calf cartwheels inside April’s belly

HARPURSVILLE, New York — No baby yet. But there were “continued giraffe calf cartwheels inside mom’s belly!” according to April the giraffe’s handlers Saturday.

They also said she is still having some beautiful moments with the baby in her belly.

In Saturday morning’s update, zookeepers at Animal Adventure Park said April napped early Saturday morning with her head on her belly.

Physically, handlers said April’s appetite is strong, and her belly has noticeably dropped further. But it’s still a waiting game!

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth, zoo officials said.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.