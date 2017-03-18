× Suspect on the loose after stabbing leaves 1 hospitalized

DENVER — A verbal fight turned violent Saturday night, resulting in a man being hospitalized after he was stabbed.

The fight happened in the 3600 block of Newport St., according to police.

The suspect in the stabbing is on the loose.

Police have not yet released a description of the suspect and have no description of the weapon used.

The victim, who has not been identified, suffered a shoulder injury that is not considered life threatening.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.