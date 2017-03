DENVER — A serious motorcycle crash closed Lincoln Street at East 5th Avenue in downtown Denver early Saturday morning.

#Traffic: Intersection of 5th Ave/Lincoln is closed due to an auto/motorcycle crash with serious injuries. Alternate route advised. #Denver pic.twitter.com/iFD7SipGN5 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 18, 2017

No information was released about the condition of the rider or how the crash with the other vehicle happened. The investigation was still underway.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.