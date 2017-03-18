Scam: Men posing as Xcel employees try to enter homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Xcel Energy is warning everyone to be on the lookout for men posing as Xcel employees.

According to the company, there have been more than a dozen reports this week of two men claiming to work for Xcel.

They reportedly ask residents if they can enter their home to check voltage.

Both men are described as wearing light grey shirts and dark grey pants.

Xcel says all employees are required to carry company id cards and customers should always ask to see that id if someone claims to be with the company.