Rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry dies at 90

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Police said that legendary rock ‘n’ roll musician Chuck Berry died Saturday at the age of 90.

First responders were called to a medical emergency at a home in St. Charles, Missouri at about 11:40 a.m. MT Saturday, according to KTVI in St. Louis.

They found an unresponsive man inside the home but St. Charles Police said he could not be revived. The man was pronounced dead at 12:26 p.m. MT

St. Charles Police said they confirmed the identity of the man to be Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr., better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry.

Berry was born in The Ville neighborhood of north St. Louis in 1926, where he attended Sumner High School. His home, on Whittier Avenue, is on the National Register of Historic Places. That’s where he lived in the 1950s when he recorded many of his biggest hits.

The guitarist and songwriter is known as one as one of the pioneers of rock and roll music. His hits in the 1950s like, “Maybellene,” “Roll Over Beethoven,” “Rock and Roll Music,” “Sweet Little Sixteen” and “Johnny B. Goode” helped refine and develop the genre.

The elements he added made rock and roll distinctive. His songs had lyrics focusing on teen life and consumerism. The music featured guitar solos and showmanship. His work was a major influence on subsequent rock music.