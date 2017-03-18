Police search for teenage suspect in fatal beating

DENVER — Police took to Twitter Saturday evening to appeal to the public for help catching a suspect accused of First Degree Murder.

UPDATE: #Denver, do you recognize this homicide suspect? If so, please call 720-913-7867 and you could earn a cash reward! pic.twitter.com/YiquHBAL64 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 18, 2017

The 17-year-old man has an arrest warrant out for fatally beating a man at in the 1900 block of North Wabash Street early Saturday morning.

According to police, James Earl Compton assaulted 46-year-old David Earl Nowlin to the point that Nowlin died of his injuries hours later.

The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot, wearing a black leather jacket with patches.

Police note that Compton has cut his hair since the picture released to the public was taken.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.