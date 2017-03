Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- We have a health update for you on a badly malnourished dog that FOX31 reported on Tuesday.

Spartan the boxer was suffering from starvation but Hobo Care Boxer Rescue did an ultrasound and didn't find any other health issues.

Hobo Care says Spartan is eating and drinking.

The rescue says a lot of people want to adopt him but he won't be ready for at least another month.

Spartan's former owner relinquished rights to the dog on Tuesday. Westminster police are investigating.