Judge puts removal of controversial tree in Longmont on hold

LONGMONT, Colo. — A controversial tree in Longmont will continue standing, at least for now.

The city was going to cut it down next week — but a judge postponed the tree cutting indefinitely.

The big tree has become a big problem for neighbors because it produces cotton.

And a recent effort by neighbors has led the city to a decision to cut it down. City leaders cited two ordinances to deal with nuisance trees and cotton-producing trees.

The family said when they bought the tree from a local nursery back in 1977 it was a male cottonwood that didn`t produce cotton. But over time, as trees can do, it switched genders and became a female cottonwood which now produces cotton.

