FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins police are alerting the public about an elderly woman who went missing Saturday.

*MISSING SENIOR* Please help us find Cerilia, 5ft 110lb, last seen wearing a teal jumpsuit and grey slippers earlier this afternoon pic.twitter.com/j1Gr7thFLt — Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) March 18, 2017

According to officials, 76-year-old Cirilia Ortiz was last seen Saturday wearing a teal jumpsuit and gray slippers. By afternoon, she was missing.

Ortiz is discribed as 5-foot tall and 110 pounds. Ortiz is Hispanic with brown eyes and gray and black hair.

Ortiz is believed to be on foot. Anyone who spots Ortiz should call Fort Collins police.