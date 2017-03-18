2 shot near 31st and Gilpin; suspects considered armed, dangerous

DENVER — There was a large police presence in the area of East 31st Avenue and Gilpin Street in Denver after two people were shot late Saturday afternoon.

The conditions of the two victims who went to the hospital were not known.

Alert: DPD investigating a shooting at 31st/Gilpin. Two victims to hospital – condition unknown. Additional details as available. pic.twitter.com/zU9zHVTgvM — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 18, 2017

Police are searching for several suspects and describe the getaway vehicle as an older model red Subaru with silver stripes on the side.

Suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

DPD looking for older model red Subaru with silver stripes on the side. Several suspects, should be considered armed and dangerous. #KDVR pic.twitter.com/HrO0a02Qch — Drew Engelbart (@DrewEngelbart) March 19, 2017

Radio communications among officers indicated police shut down 31st at Franklin Street.

Those communications also said evidence including a gun was found in an alley.

This story will be updated as we get more information.