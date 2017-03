PARKER, Colo. — South Metro Fire Rescue is reporting a wildfire in Parker that was possibly caused by target shooters. Police first tweeted about the fire at 6:15 p.m. Saturday evening.

Responding to a brush fire in Parker. Smoke is visible. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/AGCLIuHdvW — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) March 19, 2017

The blaze appears to be burning though tall grass with flames reaching a height of about 5 feet.

The department said in a tweet that smoke is visible and the fire is both large and fast-moving. This story is developing and will be updated as more details become available.