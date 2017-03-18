Burger sells for $10,000; Good cause benefits

Posted 11:34 am, March 18, 2017, by , Updated at 11:45AM, March 18, 2017

$10,000 burger in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo: CNN

DUBAI — One pricey burger recently sold during a charity auction in the United Arab Emirates.

It went for $10,000!

The founder of Dubai lifestyle magazine Villa 88 phoned in the winning bid.

The giant burger contained seven beef patties — one for each of the emirates in the United Arab Emirates.

It also had aged cheddar cheese and veal bacon strips in a saffron brioche bun.

The burger was prepared by the culinary director at Le Gourmet — and by a member of Qatar’s royal family.

All proceeds went to breast cancer awareness and free early detection.

 