Watch live: April the giraffe doing ‘great,’ zoo staff ‘anxious’ for weekend

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe continues to do great on Friday morning, officials at Animal Adventure Park said.

“April continues to do great. No concerns on our end – and we are anxious to see what the weekend brings,” zoo officials said on Facebook. “Perhaps a St Patrick’s Day baby?”

On Thursday morning, April had zookeepers at Animal Adventure Park “on edge” after some “very interesting behavior.”

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth, zoo officials said.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.