DENVER -- A Denver Police Officer busted out some amazing dancing moves on the 16th Street Mall Friday afternoon, and it was caught on video.

"He had full gear: weapon, vest, etc ... and swagger!" the woman who recorded the action said.

Officer Thanarat Phuvapaisalkij's has been with DPD since 2015 and it turns out he is also a break dancing teacher at Street Side South.

@SharonDSafety shot the video.