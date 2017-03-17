Two Time Cancer Survivor Headed to The North Pole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two time cancer survivor Sean Swarner is headed to the North Pole and needs your help to take people with him who are also touched by cancer. He has been on our show before, always inspiring people to never give up. He survived two types of cancers as a child, and was told he had only days to live.

Sean begins his expedition on April 1st, landing on the ice of the Arctic with a flag covered with names of people touched by cancer. He will ski through the Arctic until he reaches the North Pole, and he will do it with only one functioning lung. He's done it before, he's climbed Mount Everest, and the highest mountains in every continent.

If you would like to donate to Sean's cause, or add a name of a loved one to his flag, check out Mission of Hope on crowdrise.com.