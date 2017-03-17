KEEPTIGHT Active Wear is a local company that makes workout gear made with flexible and supportive materials designed with advanced technology. The creators use the ultra light yet strong Neoprene Eve technology, which gives it double the average stretch, so it last longer than other active wear. You are also going to stay dry in this because the material transports the sweat and moisture for effective evaporation. It also has antibacterial technology so you don't stink, and it has compression to accentuate those curves. Go to KEEPTIGHT.com for more information, and if you would like to invest, they are on kickstarter.com.
Stay Sleek and Dry With KEEPTIGHT Active Wear
Shape Fitness Wear