DENVER -- St. Patrick's Day celebrations were in full force in downtown Denver Friday, starting early in the morning and guaranteed to last well into the night.

A huge group gathered at Blake Street Tavern to celebrate the annual Keggs and Eggs festival.

People began lining up at 4:00 a.m. before doors opened at 7 a.m..

Kevin Torres braved the crowds at another huge St. Patrick's Day festival at Fado's Irish Pub.