Mountain snowpack peaking a month early

COLORADO – Abnormally warm and dry weather this March has forced the statewide mountain snowpack to peak about one month early. Normally it peaks around April 9.

The freezing line is rising to about 12,000 feet during the day. That equates to daily melting of the snowpack up to that elevation. Add to that a lack of significant new snow and you find the statewide snowpack curve now decreasing.

What about April? April does look much snowier than March, but temperatures may continue to run warmer than normal in Colorado. So, we may add a second, smaller snowpack peak in April, but the overall trend will be to continue the Spring melt.