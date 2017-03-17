Snoopy’s sister take the fashion world

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Not sure how many people know this but snoopy from the peanuts gang has a sister named belle. She lives in Paris and she has a long history in fashion. In fact her duds are made by some of the world's top designers. She and snoopy are showing off a few of their favorite mini-couture styles starting this weekend ar the cherry creek mall! The Snoopy and Belle in Fashion will be at the Cherry Creek Mall today through Tuesday April 11th. For more information go to SnoopyandBelleinFashion.com.