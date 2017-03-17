× Search called off for missing CSU student off Florida coast

PINELLAS COUNTY Fla. — The Coast Guard has called off the search for a missing Colorado State University student in the Gulf of Mexico.

On Tuesday, 21-year-old Jie Luo was with 14 other Chinese CSU students on spring break when he got lost at sea in choppy waters.

A crew member, 27-year-old Andrew Dillman, jumped in after him, but neither has been seen since.

The students paid $2,000 to charter a 71-foot boat for four hours near the Gulf of Mexico.

The Coast Guard and partner agencies have conducted 22 searches since Tuesday covering more than 400 miles.

Luo is a senior in the school of business and an international student from China. He planned to graduate next year with a degree in finance and real estate.