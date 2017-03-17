President Trump’s kids, families reportedly to vacation in Aspen this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASPEN, Colo. – Several of President Trump’s children and grandchildren will reportedly be on vacation in Aspen this weekend, the Aspen Times reports.

The Aspen Police Department confirmed it has been in contact with the U.S. Secret Service, but did not elaborate.

A law enforcement source told the Aspen Times that the trip will include Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump and their families along with Secret Service agents.

The newspaper reports that the family is expected to arrive in Aspen on Saturday night or Sunday morning. It is not known how long they will be in town.