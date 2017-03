Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Law enforcement officers all over Colorado are on the streets and highways, making sure that drink drivers are not behind the wheel.

They're in the heart of the St. Patrick's Day DUI enforcement period. It runs through Monday morning.

This, #Denver. ๐Ÿ‘‡๐Ÿผ But donโ€™t count on it getting you out of a DUI. #ConsumeResponsibly and plan a safe ride home. #StPatricksDay pic.twitter.com/kCtGbtDEjb — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 18, 2017

Greg Nieto shows us the story of one person who was arrested and imprisoned following a deadly DUI crash.

She's letting people know about her experience in hopes others don't ever do what she did.