Police investigate report of shots fired near Lakewood HS; school on lockdown

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Police in Lakewood were investigating reports of shots fired Friday afternoon in the area of West 8th Avenue and Garrison Street.

There was a group of juveniles at Holbrook Park who became involved in a disturbance. There were reports that someone discharged a firearm in the air and that one person was assaulted with a baseball bat a police spokesperson said.

No victims from the shooting or assault have been found.

It happened near Lakewood High School, so the school went on lockdown. A number of police vehicles were outside the school. Classes had already been released for the day.

Jefferson County schools said any students who were still on campus were moved inside the building.

Video from SkyFOX showed a line of officers searching a grassy area a few blocks from the school. There was a bicycle and other belongings on the ground there.

No other information about the incident was released.