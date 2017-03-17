Pairing Irish Beers with Irish Food with Breckenridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Breckenridge Brewery Nitro Dry Irish Stout. Breckenridge Brewery's new NItro seasonal beer for St. Patrick's Day, Nitro Dry Irish Stout. They actually collaborated on this with a brewer from Belfast Ireland (Boundary Brewing) who they flew out to here to formulate the recipe and brew it-- ensuring its authenticity as an Irish Stout.

http://www.breckbrew.com