Overheated lawnmower sparks blaze near homes

CENTENNIAL — It only took a small spark to ignite a sizeable blaze. The culprit? An overheated lawnmower.

Heat from a lawnmower started this fire! This accidental fire is a good reminder of how dry conditions are going into the weekend. pic.twitter.com/ubPLuKjMWw — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) March 17, 2017

South Metro Fire Rescue was called to the scene and quickly got the fire under control.

The department said the accidental fire should serve as a good reminder that dry conditions are creating an environment perfect for small accidents to quickly turn into difficult to control wildfires.

The department has said that many Colorado residents mistakenly think that fire danger dips in the winter.

Colorado has seen multiple fires burn throughout the state since the beginning of 2017.

No further information regarding this particular fire has been rele