Organizers cancel marijuana event at Cheesman Park over ‘ridiculous’ requirements from city

DENVER – The organizers of a planned two day marijuana event at Cheesman Park next month have decided to cancel the event.

Event organizers of Denver 420 Fest say the city of Denver put “extra ordinary requirements” on them forcing them to cancel.

“We met all of the requirements from the city and they ‘invented’ more that were not part of the normal policies,” the event said on its website. “Due to the last minute additions that were placed on us we cannot meet the ridiculous requirements of the Denver city Parks and Denver police.”

Denver 420 Fest was set to take place April 20 and 21 to celebrate the unofficial “holiday” for marijuana lovers.

The separate 4/20 rally is still set to take place April 20 at Civic Center Park.